These Budget Basics Can Help You Refresh Your Spending Plan

A credit score can be thought of like a grade that’s given to your credit report. It helps lenders understand your ability to repay your debt, which helps them understand whether you are a good candidate for a loan. Basically, if you have a history of repaying your loans in a timely fashion, that generally means your credit score will be higher. And, a strong credit score gives you access to more borrowing options for the things you want and need, such as buying your dream home or small business expenditures, at the best possible interest rate or terms. In other words, a credit score is part of your financial power and it can be a valuable tool to help you achieve your future financial goals.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO