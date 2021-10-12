CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

By David K. Li
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

