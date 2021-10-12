CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans are quitting jobs at record rates, while job openings tick down

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans quit their jobs at a record-high pace in August, with almost 3% handing in their resignations, the government reported on Tuesday. The number of quits increased in August to 4.3 million, which is 242,000 more than in July. The quits rate increased to a new high of 2.9%. The...

Deshawn Armstrong
8d ago

all I hear is wishful thinking when the numbers don't lie... benefits are needed as long as the pandemic is going on..Every one with common sense know the pandemic is not over..

Reply(1)
3
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- According to the U.S Department of Labor's latest JOLTS report, the number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs. This is due to a number of factors, including people seeking better opportunities, better pay, and careers that align with skillsets they're most interested in learning and using. The The post Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

As Southern Workers Quit in Record Number, Restaurants Struggle to Meet Demands

Southerners are putting their bosses on notice — two weeks notice, specifically. About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, the highest number on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ records, and more than 40% of those resignations came from Southern states. Some have left due to the delta variant of the coronavirus. Rising wages have led some businesses to steal workers away. And pandemic-caused burnout has led to people deciding some jobs just aren’t worth the stress.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS News

Bank overdraft fees hit record highs during pandemic

Overdraft fees that banks charge for withdrawals exceeding funds in a checking account grew to their highest amount ever last year, as American households struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic. The average fee for overdrawing an account was $33.58, a 22-cent increase over the past two years, according to a...
CREDITS & LOANS
KTLA

Inland Empire sees highest inflation rate in the country

Prices are going up across the country, but inflation is particularly high in the Inland Empire. The region saw a consumer price index of 6.8% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Christina Pascucci reports reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2021.
BUSINESS
AFP

Supply bottlenecks, labor shortages slowed US growth, says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook. While economic activity increased at a "modest to moderate" rate over the last several weeks, in much of the country "the pace of growth slowed... constrained by supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant of Covid-19," the report said. The analysis, based on discussions with business and community contacts in the central bank's 12 regions, was prepared in advance of the Fed's next policy meeting November 2-3.
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Americans are on track to use more coal this year — first increase since 2014

Americans' use of coal is set to increase this year — the first time in seven years that annual use of the energy source has risen. Coal, which accounted for about 20% of U.S electricity in 2020, is on track to generate roughly 24% of the nation's power this year, the Energy Information Administration predicted this week. That's largely because natural gas, coal's main competitor, has gotten pricier in the past year, the agency said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules

After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. But the very next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit. The main gripe for three of them? Working on weekends. So they found jobs elsewhere with better hours. Balsam Hill reopened weeks later with nine workers, hiking the hourly pay by $3 to $18 per hour. But more importantly, it changed its approach: Instead of only focusing on the needs of the business, it's now closely...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
