The Federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] is warning people about a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 652 people in 37 states, leaving 129 hospitalized. One source of the outbreak is believed to be whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. The agency says interviews with people sickened by the outbreak indicate that 75 percent of them ate or may have eaten raw onions or dishes containing raw onions before they got sick. Investigators are still trying to find out if other onions or suppliers might be linked to the outbreak.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO