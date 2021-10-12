News Details

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council to Discuss Castro Pedestrian Mall Feasibility Study. The purpose of the upcoming study session is to receive City Council input and direction regarding the Castro Pedestrian Mall Feasibility Study’s high-level concept alternatives for the 100 block of Castro Street, the potential inclusion of the 200 and 300 blocks of Castro Street into the pedestrian mall concept, and the continuation of the interim closure of the 100 to 300 blocks of Castro Street to vehicular traffic beyond January 2022.

