CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

We are Google and Amazon workers. We condemn Project Nimbus

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042Es4_0cOsbhj300
Israeli army soldiers prepare to fire tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem.

We are writing as Google and Amazon employees of conscience from diverse backgrounds. We believe that the technology we build should work to serve and uplift people everywhere, including all of our users. As workers who keep these companies running, we are morally obligated to speak out against violations of these core values. For this reason, we are compelled to call on the leaders of Amazon and Google to pull out of Project Nimbus and cut all ties with the Israeli military. So far, more than 90 workers at Google and more than 300 at Amazon have signed this letter internally. We are anonymous because we fear retaliation.

We have watched Google and Amazon aggressively pursue contracts with institutions like the US Department of Defense, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), and state and local police departments. These contracts are part of a disturbing pattern of militarization, lack of transparency and avoidance of oversight.

Continuing this pattern, our employers signed a contract called Project Nimbus to sell dangerous technology to the Israeli military and government. This contract was signed the same week that the Israeli military attacked Palestinians in the Gaza Strip – killing nearly 250 people, including more than 60 children. The technology our companies have contracted to build will make the systematic discrimination and displacement carried out by the Israeli military and government even crueler and deadlier for Palestinians.

Project Nimbus is a $1.2bn contract to provide cloud services for the Israeli military and government. This technology allows for further surveillance of and unlawful data collection on Palestinians, and facilitates expansion of Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

We cannot look the other way, as the products we build are used to deny Palestinians their basic rights, force Palestinians out of their homes and attack Palestinians in the Gaza Strip – actions that have prompted war crime investigations by the international criminal court.

We envision a future where technology brings people together and makes life better for everyone. To build that brighter future, the companies we work for need to stop contracting with any and all militarized organizations in the US and beyond. These contracts harm the communities of technology workers and users alike. While we publicly promise to uplift and assist our users, contracts such as these secretly facilitate the surveillance and targeting of those same users.

We condemn Amazon and Google’s decision to sign the Project Nimbus contract with the Israeli military and government, and ask them to reject this contract and future contracts that will harm our users. We call on global technology workers and the international community to join with us in building a world where technology promotes safety and dignity for all.

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

‘We are not machines’: Hollywood workers ready to strike for better conditions

At the start of the pandemic, Hollywood productions abruptly shut down, leaving many workers out of work before things began to resume with Covid-19 safety protocols in place. Since then, workers in Hollywood say they have worked long schedules and endured increased workloads, including staggering work because of social distancing; wearing and distributing personal protective equipment through long work days; and regularly getting tested for Covid-19.
LABOR ISSUES
TechCrunch

A massive ‘stalkerware’ leak puts the phone data of thousands at risk

But that’s about as much as we can tell you. TechCrunch repeatedly emailed the developer, whose identity is well hidden, through all known and non-public email addresses, but lines of inquiry to disclose the issue went cold. We sent emails with open trackers to tell if they had been read, but no luck there either.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Palestinians#Project Nimbus
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WTAJ

Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

Pointing to recent news reports on how Amazon advantages its own products over third-party items, a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday questioned whether the tech giant had committed perjury. But lawmakers with the House Judiciary Committee cited recent accounts that Amazon-made products were listed above third-party items with higher consumer ratings; and that Amazon made use of proprietary data from third parties to market copycat goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Palestine
Financial Times

Amazon’s legal team: ‘We wanted to help’

In early 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in the UK, the government approached the private sector to help with its national response. Amazon UK agreed to use its logistics expertise and network to boost testing capacity by delivering test kits to workers in the NHS and other key workers.
BUSINESS
foreigndesknews.com

Google, Amazon Workers Call to Cancel Billion-Dollar Israel Contract

JNS.org – Hundreds of Google and Amazon employees have signed a public letter demanding that the tech giants cancel Project Nimbus, a billion-dollar contract to provide public cloud computing services to Israel. In the letter, published by The Guardian on Tuesday, the authors state that they were “morally obliged” to...
BUSINESS
SPY

We Tested a Ton of Massagers To Bring You the Best Massage Guns on Amazon

Massage guns have exploded in popularity in recent years, and there are now countless brands competing to make the best massage gun. SPY editors have tested and reviewed many massage guns, and in our experience, two brands rise above the rest — Hyperice and Therabody. Of course, these companies also make the most expensive massage guns. In today’s post, we want to review the best massage guns on Amazon specifically, as we know our readers like to take advantage of free shipping, easy returns and two-day delivery. Amazon also provides some of the best deals on massage guns. There are a...
ELECTRONICS
TheSpoon

Called It: Just as We Predicted, Amazon is Building a Smart Fridge

Apparently, Amazon is building a smart fridge. That’s at least according to a report from Business Insider (paywall), who reports that Amazon is building a fridge that would utilize machine vision and other advanced technology to monitor food in the refrigerator, notify us when it’s about to expire, and automatically order & replenish items through Amazon.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Facebook plans new group name to revamp image, says The Verge

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O), under fire from regulators and lawmakers over its business practices, is planning to rebrand itself with a new group name that focuses on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday. The name change will be announced next week, The Verge reported, citing a...
INTERNET
kiss951.com

FBI Says To Check Phone Settings

I’m pretty much a fan of spies especially if they’re women. In my eyes, Public Affairs Specialist Shelley Lynch with the FBI Charlotte Division is not only smart but sassy. The latest tip she shared was to go to my phone and find the settings icon. See all those Apps in your private settings? Why in the world would they be sitting there collecting all kinds of data during the day and late at night? For Android users the procedure might be the same.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Young couple turns over $26 MILLION after inventing a 'genius' baby product that solves a 'disgusting' issue - and it's now on shelves at Woolworths

When high school sweethearts Angela and Elijah Kim launched Bubzi Co in 2016 they had their 'genius' idea would turn over $26 million in just five years. The Sydney couple, both 36, were inspired to start the business venture after noticing many new millennial parents around the world were turning to Amazon to purchase nursery products of 'low quality'.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy