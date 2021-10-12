CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai opens for visitors

By pv magazine
pv-magazine.com
 8 days ago

The pavilion, designed by V8 Architects, is a temporary circular climate system that forms a symbiotic relationship between water, energy, and food solutions. When entering, the skylights immerse visitors in rays of coloured light that reflect, refract, and dance inside the pavilion. Marjan van Aubel Studio created the transparent skylights specially for the installation. “With ASCA solutions, any design is possible. The graphic design of the solar cells with a coloured Moiré effect shows that they do not only produce energy, but also can be a form of art,” says solar designer Marjan van Aubel. The unique ASCA solar panels supply the pavilion with solar power produced by carbon-based organic solar cells; they, in turn, create a climate for growing food products.

