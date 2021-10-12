CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Hydrogen Stream: Hypoint and BASF team up, Green hydrogen strategic priority for France

By Sergio Matalucci
pv-magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based startup HyPoint has teamed up with Germany’s BASF, the largest chemical producer in the world, to develop high-performance fuel cell membranes for use in its hydrogen fuel cell system. “The new high-performance fuel cell system is expected to achieve more than 3,000 W/kg, an increase of at least 50% over the current system, and become available to customers in mid-2024. Critically, 3,000 W/kg of specific power opens HyPoint's system up to larger aircraft, including passenger planes,” HyPoint wrote on Friday. The startup focuses on hydrogen-powered zero-emission aviation, aeronautics, and urban air mobility. “Our collaboration will yield next-generation membranes and membrane-electrode assemblies that result in a significant improvement to our system’s specific power, durability, and operational temperature range,” Alex Ivanenko, founder, and CEO of HyPoint, commented.

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
chemistryworld.com

Materials swap cuts cost of green hydrogen device

Researchers have reduced the cost of making a proton exchange membrane water electrolyser (PEMWE) by developing stainless steel-based components to replace titanium ones. PEMWEs can be used for green hydrogen production but the cost of titanium components had been limiting their commercial viability – a problem that this research could help address.
ENVIRONMENT
pv-magazine.com

Providence to trial hydrogen-lithium battery at solar farms

Providence Asset Group, an Australian clean energy investment firm, has revealed that it will install hydrogen-lithium battery energy storage technology developed by green hydrogen storage specialist LAVO at its 10 solar farms in the Australian state of Victoria, after finalizing AUD 33 million ($24.8 million) of project financing with Commonwealth Bank (CBA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyno
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Emmanuel Macron
pv-magazine.com

Co-located hubs key to battery industry competitiveness

A report published by the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) has emphasized the role of co-located energy hubs for nations wishing to compete in the growing battery industry. The author of the report, University of Western Australia (UWA) academic Kirsten Martinus, said that while energy hub development in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Umicore to purchase 42,000 tons of lithium battery material

Vulcan Energy Resources, a materials company that is ramping up plans for zero-carbon lithium production in Germany, has signed a long-term supply agreement to supply Umicore with lithium hydroxide for its production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The agreement will see Vulcan supply between 28,000 and 42,000 tons of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Rolls Royce, rising prices, and hydrogen fueled beer

After the recent renewed focus on methane leaks, the scientific community is now exploring and researching hydrogen leaks. A group of researchers at the Oslo-Base Center for International Climate Research (Cicero) wrote this month that more research on the topic is needed. “Hydrogen gas emissions to the atmosphere can very likely cause global warming through indirect effects. It can also possibly cause depletion of the ozone layer, and impact air pollution. These adverse effects are likely smaller than those of the fossil fuel usage hydrogen fuel would replace, however, it underlines the importance of keeping hydrogen leakage as low as possible,” the team led by Maria Sand wrote in their summary.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Production#Basf#Hydrogen Power#W Kg#Italian#Snam#Tso#French
pv-magazine.com

NITI Aayog releases geospatial energy map of India

NITI Aayog, an Indian government think tank, has collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to develop a comprehensive geographic information system (GIS) energy map of India with the support of the government of India. The GIS map provides a holistic picture of all the energy resources of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

We're nearing a critical tipping point with electric vehicles

This article was originally published on World Resources Institute. Across the globe, momentum is building to increase adoption of light-duty passenger electric vehicles (EVs) and make traditional vehicles — with an internal combustion engine — go the way of the horse and cart. Recent developments are promising: More and more...
CARS
pv-magazine.com

China’s emission-reduction action squeezes PV production

In September 2020, China’s president, Xi Jinping, announced the nation’s CO2 emissions would peak before 2030 and carbon neutrality would be achieved by 2060, in what has been termed a “double carbon policy.” In December, more details were made available, namely that China would aim to cut carbon intensity per unit of GDP by more than 65% from 2005 levels, and would increase the share of non-fossil fuels in energy consumption to 25% by 2030. Moreover, by 2030 China aims to be home to a minimum of 1.2 TW of operational solar PV and wind power generation capacity. By the end of 2020, China had 253 GW and 281 GW of solar and wind capacity, respectively, installed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

UK retailers sign 130 MW of solar PPAs as electricity prices surge

On the back of high wholesale prices, U.K. electricity retailers are intensifying efforts to sign power purchase agreements with solar projects. Online PPA brokerage Renewable Exchange has reported the development, noting that 130 MW of solar PPAs have been signed in the last week alone. Shortfalls in the supply of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Nigeria’s solar workforce can help the world to net zero

Amid recurring talk of a global shortage of the trained renewable energy workers of the future, could it be that one corner of the globe is being overlooked by analysts?. “There’s a war over talent globally,” said Miguel Stilwell, the CEO of Madrid-based, Portuguese-owned clean energy business EDP Renewables recently. “The renewables sector, given the massive amount of growth that is expected, doesn’t have enough people.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Northvolt and Cinis to turn battery waste into sustainable fertilizer

Battery production waste could be the key sustainable ingredient to make crops grow faster. Northvolt, a Sweden-based battery manufacturer that was founded with circular production methods and sustainability written into its DNA, has partnered with Cinis Fertilizer, a Swedish startup company producing sustainable fertilizer from waste industrial products it sources from battery and paper manufacturers.
ENVIRONMENT
pv-magazine.com

Lightsource BP invests in 757 MW project pipeline in Poland

Lightsource BP has signed a co-development with a local partner in Poland, to co-develop 757 MW of new PV capacity in the country. The developer says that around half of the projects could be ready to begin construction in 2022, and that completing all of the projects would require total investment of €500 million. And once operational, Lightsource says the projects will participate in Poland’s upcoming renewable energy auctions, as well as selling power on the spot market and through long-term corporate PPAs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Huawei wins major energy storage project contract in Saudi Arabia

Chinese tech giant Huawei Digital Power has signed a contract with China's SEPCOIII, a construction and engineering company and power plant operator, for a 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery energy storage project in Saudi Arabia. Developed by ACWA Power, with SEPCOIII serving as general contractor and handling EPC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

GoodWe inverters are now available from Krannich Solar France

Krannich Solar France will offer the MT and HT series for the commercial sector and the XS series for the residential sector. GoodWe offers a very broad product portfolio worldwide for different markets and needs. In recent years, the company has consolidated its key role as a flexible and reliable partner, able to offer suitable solutions in the residential and commercial sectors as well as in energy storage. In the cooperation with Krannich Solar, customers benefit from the direct collaboration with Goodwe.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Woodside teams with US startup to explore solar thermal technology

Woodside Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia’s largest independent dedicated oil and gas company, Woodside Petroleum, has granted Heliogen a limited notice to proceed to begin purchasing key equipment for a 5 MW solar thermal demonstration facility that will use the Californian company’s AI-enabled concentrated solar technology. Woodside said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy