DENVER (CBS4) – For the second year in a row, La Niña has formed, and NOAA says it will probably have an impact on both temperature and precipitation across the United States in the months ahead. On Thursday, the agency issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter. When La Niña forms it typically has the most influence on the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, which in the field of meteorology, covers the months of December, January and February. Last year we had a moderate La Niña in progress during the winter and it produced just over 80 inches...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO