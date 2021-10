LITTLE HAITI, Fla. – Serge Toussaint has been working on a stunning mural for the past five days, inspired by the recent crisis at the US-Mexico border. “I had to find me a wall to express, to make people feel that this is not the way we should be treated,” he said. “You can see this man is struggling, he doesn’t know if he’s going to make it out to shore. But he’ll let his son know don’t worry I got you.”

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO