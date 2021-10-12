CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Veteran journalist: The real Donald Trump shows through in attacks on Georgia’s GOP governor

By Jay Bookman
ncpolicywatch.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a strange way, Donald Trump is the most honest politician I have ever witnessed. He’s also the most dishonest, of course. He’ll lie about almost anything, shamelessly, without regard to truth or even plausibility. But it’s funny: He does not lie, almost cannot lie, about his emotions, about his deepest wants and needs. Even when it would do him well to lie about such things, his primal instinct to yell “I want!” pushes him to blurt the truth.

Morgana Mercer
8d ago

Everybody knows who & what djt is. Nothing he does benefits anyone other than djt or sometimes Ivanka.The GOP boys & girls gather around their lord & god because he embodies their basic philosophy in terms of racism sexism power money & control. They're simpatico. djt & Moscow Mitch buried the tiny GOP whistle & djt brought his big red maga bullhorn to the party with a call to his good people in their robes & hoods! We're marching toward a Autocracy/Theocracy with a whole lot of people standing along the roadside thinking they're somehow going to another 'revolution' where they'll be in control & squash what they really fear: changing demographics & white people not in power or control. Someone should tell them they're just pawns in a game & djt is just a Manchurian candidate in league with his masters while he pockets fistsfull of dollars.

