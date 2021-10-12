Veteran journalist: The real Donald Trump shows through in attacks on Georgia’s GOP governor
In a strange way, Donald Trump is the most honest politician I have ever witnessed. He’s also the most dishonest, of course. He’ll lie about almost anything, shamelessly, without regard to truth or even plausibility. But it’s funny: He does not lie, almost cannot lie, about his emotions, about his deepest wants and needs. Even when it would do him well to lie about such things, his primal instinct to yell “I want!” pushes him to blurt the truth.pulse.ncpolicywatch.org
