QIPCO Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes given ‘Win and You’re In’ status

By Conor Stroud
SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe QIPCO Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on QIPCO British Champions Day have both been given 'Win and You’re In' status for next month’s Breeders' Cup. Winners of both Ascot Group One races - live on Sky Sports Racing - will be granted entry to either the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf or the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar as part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series.

