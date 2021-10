VOICE OF DEMOCRACY (Grades 9-12) Since 1947, the VOICE OF DEMOCRACY Has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program for grades 9 through 12. Each year, nearly 75,000 students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives. The students compete by writing and recording an audio essay of 3 to 5 minutes. This year‘s theme is “America: Where do we go from here?”. State winners receive an all expense paid trip to Washington, tour of the city, are honored by the national VFW and its Auxiliary, and receive their portion of $154,000 in national awards, the top scholarship being $30,000.

