8 Fave Sweaters and Sweatshirts To Cozy Up In This Fall

The shift from summer to fall in Los Angeles admittedly isn't quite as dramatic as, say, the east coast. The presence of cozy knits and piles of cool outerwear remains, but fall in Southern California welcomes its own unique form of transitional dressing, too. Nobody knows this better than model and creative Sandra Diola. Currently L.A.-based, Diola is an east-coast native whose fall style is all about rich textures and layering as much or as little as needed—something she's come to enjoy quite a bit. "I think what's so fun about fall is being able to utilize and play around with various materials and textures, and not just for survival (as in warmth)."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO