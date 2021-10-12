CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Halo Investing raises $100 million

finextra.com
 8 days ago

Halo Investing (“Halo”), an award-winning platform for protective investments, announced today that it has raised over US$ 100 million in Series C funding. The latest fundraising round was led by Owl Capital and included the Mubadala-backed US$ 1 billion fund managed by Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, in addition to existing investors Allianz Life Ventures and William Blair. Halo, which has raised US$ 120 million to date, will use the proceeds to continue to expand, disrupt, and democratize access to innovative protective investment options that can increase savings and investment returns for individuals.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

FundsDLT and UBS AM explore blockchain-based fund distribution

FundsDLT and UBS Asset Management (UBS AM) have successfully concluded a proof-of-concept pilot that aimed to explore a front-to-back blockchain-based investment fund distribution model. FundsDLT, a decentralised platform for fund transaction processing, and UBS AM were supported by experts from the i.AM Lab, a research and product development company in...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Embed raises $60 million ahead of Q4 custody and clearing launch

Embed Financial Technologies, a clearing and custody startup set up by a former Square executive, has raised $60 million in Series A funding as it prepares to launch in US financial markets. The funding comprises over $20m in equity, and a $40m flexible debt facility from TriplePoint Capital. Together with...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Young investors driven by competition and hype says FCA

To coincide with the launch of its InvestSmart campaign, to help new investors understand the risks they may be running, new research from the FCA has found that many are driven by competition and influenced by hype. The FCA surveyed 1,000 people aged 18 to 40 who invest in high-risk...
MARKETS
finextra.com

DeFi outfit Unstoppable Finance raises $5.2m

Unstoppable Finance today announced its $5.2m Seed round with its mission to bring Decentralized Finance to mainstream investors around the world. “The pace of innovation that we’re witnessing in DeFi is astonishing but using crypto wallets to discover and invest in the right products in this space still poses a significant challenge, especially for less tech-savvy investors” says Maximilian von Wallenberg-Pachaly, one of the founders.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Investment#Stocks And Bonds#Owl Capital#Allianz Life Ventures#Fintechs#Fast Company#Co Founder Ceo
finextra.com

Lukka buys Blox Finance for crypto data services

Lukka, the leading enterprise crypto asset data and software provider, announced that it has acquired Blox Finance, the Cryptocurrency Accounting, Tracking and Management Software subsidiary of Blox, ETH staking and decentralized infrastructure provider. Lukka has acquired Blox’s Crypto Accounting and Financial Data Management Software business, including Blox blockchain node infrastructure...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Updraft raises £72m in debt and equity

Updraft, the financial app today announces its largest investment round to date, raising £72 million in equity and debt, to fuel its expansion and help more UK consumers on a bespoke path to financial freedom. The funding round was led by NatWest, who provided Updraft’s inaugural senior debt facility, with...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Wells Fargo invests in Volante

Wells Fargo is the latest Wall Street giant to back Volante Technologies, investing $10 million in the cloud payments and financial messaging firm. Wells Fargo Strategic Capital is topping up a $35 million August 2020 growth round for Volante that was joined by BNY Mellon, Citi Ventures, PostePay and Visa. That raise represented the company’s first outside investment after nearly two decades of organic growth and profitability.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fitch analyst says Apollo provided more clarity on Athene integration

Fitch analyst Dafina Dunmore said Apollo Global Management caught Wall Street's attention on Tuesday when it projected it'll double its assets under management to $1 trillion and also provided specifics about the benefits of its pending combination with insurance annuities specialist Athene Holding Ltd. . "A one trillion number is hard to ignore...also the stock has had somewhat of a discount because of a lack of understanding of the synergies with Athene," Dunmore told MarketWatch. Apollo provided clarity on the economics of its relationship with Athene going forward, including the benefits of charging origination fees on the total amount...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
finextra.com

Identity decisioning platform Alloy moves into credit underwriting

Alloy, the recently named unicorn, has expanded its identity decisioning platform to include credit underwriting, with the intention of building comprehensive views of customers in line with their onboarding and transaction monitoring products. Ahead of taking to the stage at Money 20/20 US in Las Vegas where the news will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VentureBeat

Patron raises $90M to invest in gaming seed rounds

Patron is unveiling itself as a new venture capital fund with $90 million to invest in games and game technology. The fund was started by game industry veterans Jason Yeh and Brian Cho. It’s a specialized early-stage venture firm that will invest across what the founders call the “spectrum of play.” That includes all sorts of games and related gamified sectors, such as fitness, education, and personal finance.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
finextra.com

Is it Still a Smart Strategy to Invest in Precious Metals Beyond 2021

Mention gold and heads are likely to turn. That’s because gold is seen as a sign of wealth and prosperity. Most people around the world own something that happens to be made with gold. As it relates to investing, gold is something that should be included in just about any...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Ziglu extends crowdfund after raising £5 million in first 18 days

UK-based banking, exchange and investment app Ziglu has passed £5 million in investment on the 18th day of its crowdfund campaign on Seedrs, the leading crowdfunding platform. The fintech, which offers banking services, foreign exchange and safe, simple access to leading cryptocurrencies, originally set out to raise £1 million but...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
finextra.com

TopSource Worldwide chooses Ebury for international payroll payments

TopSource Worldwide, the leading global payroll and employer of record provider, will make use of Ebury Mass Payment’s technology and capabilities to provide clients with a scalable payroll payment service that can make payments to employees based in over 200 countries across 140 currencies. The scalable service means that TopSource...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Chainalysis adds bitcoin to its balance sheet with Nydig

Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, today announced it is expanding its long-standing partnership with NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services firm, to execute a purchase of Bitcoin for the firm’s balance sheet. NYDIG played a critical role in enabling Chainalysis to buy and custody Bitcoin, a move that demonstrates...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy