Halo Investing raises $100 million
Halo Investing (“Halo”), an award-winning platform for protective investments, announced today that it has raised over US$ 100 million in Series C funding. The latest fundraising round was led by Owl Capital and included the Mubadala-backed US$ 1 billion fund managed by Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, in addition to existing investors Allianz Life Ventures and William Blair. Halo, which has raised US$ 120 million to date, will use the proceeds to continue to expand, disrupt, and democratize access to innovative protective investment options that can increase savings and investment returns for individuals.www.finextra.com
