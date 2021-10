When I started my career, I was part of a dual-income household. Three children and one debilitating back injury later, I have become the sole provider for my family. I know I am not alone, 40% of American households have a woman as the primary breadwinner.1 This shift from the traditional homemaker role has left many women to perform the non-stop juggling act of working, running the household, and managing the family’s finances. With so much to deal with, many women put saving for retirement on the back burner.

