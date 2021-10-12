CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways from Duke baseball's opening media day

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the first pitch of the spring season still nearly four months away, Duke is beginning its preparation for its conference title defense. Last Tuesday marked the Blue Devils’ first team practice of the new year, and the first time the team assembled officially since Liberty booted it from the NCAA tournament in June. Coinciding with the practice, which comes ahead of 11 total scrimmages—including a three-game “Fall World Series” and two exhibition games against Davidson and N.C. State—was a chance to hear from 10th-year head coach Chris Pollard and veterans of the Blue Devils squad.

www.dukechronicle.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Baseball Player#Ncaa Tournament#Media Day#Duke Baseball#The Blue Devils#Liberty#N C State#Acc Championship#The Mlb Draft
