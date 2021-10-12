CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ferrari Icona confirmed for November reveal in Monza owner invite

Cover picture for the articleAn Instagram user posted a series of images purporting to show an invite to the new Ferrari Icona launch in November. The person specified in the text that the unveiling date as November 15, but this wasn't on the actual letter. The box also included a model of a gated gearshift like the ones on classic Ferraris, possibly hinting this one might be a manual, too.

