New Ferrari Icona confirmed for November reveal in Monza owner invite

Few, if any, can hold a candle to Ferrari when it comes to building evocative cars. The sight of a prancing horse emblem will rouse the attention of anyone with a heartbeat, and the Ferrari Monza SP1 is possibly one of the best-looking and most exotic machines the company has ever built. Forming part of a new special vehicle series called 'Icona', Italian for 'icon', the Monza SP1 is roofless, doesn't come with a windshield or any notable comfort features, and, unlike the McLaren Elva and Aston Martin V12 Speedster, only has one seat. But it does come with the factory's most potent 6.5-liter V12 gas engine under the hood producing 799 horsepower, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and rear-wheel driving, possibly making this one of the best Ferraris ever built. In a world slowly being dominated by electric cars, this cutting-edge nod to the heydays of open-top racing is a breath of fresh air. Only 499 Monzas - including the two-seater SP2 that we review separately - will be built, and while neither is street-legal in the US, you can bet your bottom Dollar American collectors will be lining up to buy one regardless.

