Forming an Exercise Habit

By Robert S. Dinsmoor
diabetesselfmanagement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know people who do some type of workout every day, whether it’s walking, jogging, biking, weightlifting, or something different? Did you ever wonder where they get the sheer willpower to force themselves to do it day in and day out? I’ll let you in on a little secret: It’s not just willpower — it’s habit. Willpower really comes into play when you’re trying to form a habit. Especially if you haven’t been active for a while, the hardest thing to do may be overcoming inertia — getting off the couch and moving. Once you’ve chosen an activity, such as walking, it’s well worth doing everything you can to reinforce that habit. Here are some tips for habit forming.

www.diabetesselfmanagement.com

