Smart Plantation Management Systems Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Jain Irrigation Systems, Synelixis Solutions, AG Leader Technology

The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO