Energy Harvesting System Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | EnOcean GmbH, Schneider Electric, MAHLE GmbH, Bionic Power Inc.

The global Soundproof Curtains market was valued at USD 1,990.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,520.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Soundproof curtain is an acoustic component manufactured from sound absorbing specially framed fiberglass insulation and a polymeric sound barrier consuming absorptive and barrier elements. These types of curtains are composed of one or more layers of thick and solid materials. This layer mostly contain mass loaded, sandwiched in vinyl and a decorative fabric or a thick blanket like material for commercial and industrial soundproofing curtains. Soundproof curtains are widely used in industry as screens for the minimization of noise from machines, pumps, compressors, vacuum variety and other varied noise pollutants. Rising responsiveness regarding cancelling noise pollution level will flourish demand for the acoustic environment, thus enhancing the product demand.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO