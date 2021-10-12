AI in computer vision Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Alphabet(Google LLC), Apple Inc, Baidu Inc, IBM Corporation

The global Industrial Heating Equipment market is expected to reach USD 3,870.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Global trade in the early first half of 2018 has shown significant improvement after a disappointing trade flow in 2016-2017 owing to low global manufacturing output along with unstable crude oil prices. Moving forward to 2019 and the following years, vulnerability in raw material prices remains a concern along with unpredictable trade policies adopted by major consumers and manufacturers' country. The chemical and the mining segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial heating equipment market. This has been carefully calculated by keeping in mind the chemical industries outlook for the future along with giving precedence to capacity addition of the chemical and the mineral, material and mining industries Increase in demand for residential buildings in U.S. driven by low interest rates, decrease in unemployment rates and low debt service rations will positively contribute to the construction activities which in turn will aid to the growth of Industrial Heating Equipment Market.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO