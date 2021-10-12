CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI in computer vision Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Alphabet(Google LLC), Apple Inc, Baidu Inc, IBM Corporation

Global AI in computer vision market Size study, by component (hardware and software),by end user(automotive, sports and entertainment, robotics and machine vision, security and surveillance, government and defence, and others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider AI in computer vision market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, AI in computer vision market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.

Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Trend Analysis| Forecast 2021- 2027| Top Key Leaders | Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Eta Compute, nepes

Global “Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market“ is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2026, Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market report offers insights into the latest growth and trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and applications. It also offers qualitative as well as quantitative information regarding the factors, challenges, and opportunities that will define the growth of the market over 2021-2026, The Report Contain Many Pages With Detailed Analysis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., BAE Systems plc

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size study, by UAV Size (Small UAV, Medium UAV, Large UAV ), by Application(Military, Civil and Commercial), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Proximity Marketing Market Size and Forecast | Key Players – Zebra Technologies Corporation, Roximity, Bluvision, Scanbuy Inc., Apple Inc., Inmarket LLC, Shopkick, Proxama PLC, Swirl Networks Inc., Google Inc.,

New Jersey, United States,- The Proximity Marketing Market report focuses on economic developments and consumer spending trends in different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better reputation in the coming years. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as recent developments of the Proximity Marketing industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall Proximity Marketing market research.
Overall Sales in the Caps and Closures Market are expected to reach US$ 141 Bn by 2031, growing at a positive 5.6% CAGR over

The latest survey conducted by FMI analyzes macro and micro trends affecting the growth outlook for the caps and closures market. The report also discloses hidden opportunities across various segments including products, production process, material, end use, and region during the assessment period 2021-2031. Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As...
Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Size, Trends, Growth, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2027

The Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market size was USD 58.38 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 96.96 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Global research report called Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future along with forecast for market size and market share. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
Protein Ingredients Market Anticipated To Reach $52.31 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

According to a current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to reach $52.31 billion by 2026, from $29.18 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving the growth of the protein ingredients market are increasing demand for protein function, increasing demand for healthy diet and nutritious foods, and increasing demand for superior personal care and health care products. A noticeable global trend in the market is the demand for purer products with reduced processing and developed natural whey and micellar casein. The growing preference for convenience foods and nutrient-rich fortified foods is another factor driving the demand for protein ingredients.
Revenue from the Sales of Spices Market to Exhibit Prominent Growth During 2021 to 2031:Persistence Market Research

As per the latest industry study by Persistence Market Research on spices, the global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% and top a valuation of US$ 233 Bn by 2031. Consumers are getting more conscious about what they eat, and want to know about the ingredients and nutrition value without compromising on the taste and flavor of food products. Spices play a key role in moulding food taste and flavor. Manufacturers are thus introducing new and innovative spice products into the market that give an authentic taste to food as well as are healthy for consumption.
Augmented Reality Market is projected to reach USD 88.4 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Augmented Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Device Type (Head-mounted Display, Head-up Display), Offering (Hardware, Software), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare), Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Augmented Reality Market was valued at USD 14.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 88.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the augmented reality market include surging demand for AR devices and applications in healthcare, growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors due to COVID-19, rising investments in the AR market, increasing demand for AR devices and technology in the global automotive industry, and others.
Detergent Powder Market Likely to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2027 | P&G, Unilever, Colgate

The latest update on Worldwide Detergent Powder Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Detergent Powder, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players and geographies (2021-2027). The 110 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are P&G, Unilever, Church & Dwight, Henkel, Clorox, ReckittBenckiser, Kao, Scjohnson, Lion, Colgate, Amway, Phoenix Brand, LIBY Group, Nice Group, Blue Moon, Shanghai White Cat Group, Pangkam, Nafine, Lam Soon (Hong Kong), Lonkey, Reward Group, Kaimi, Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical & Beijing Lvsan Chemistry.
Application Modernization Services Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2027

The Global Application Modernization Services Market is witnessing a remarkable growth owing to an increase in the demands for the products and a tremendous shift in consumer preferences. The high demand is concentrated in the European and North American countries. The report on Global Application Modernization Services Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the recent advancements in the Application Modernization Services industry and trends driving the growth of the market. The report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The report is updated with the latest trends and economic scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact analysis of the pandemic is described in the report. A comprehensive analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market, along with a post-COVID-19 scenario, is included in the report.
Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size, Trends, Share and Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2028

The global Industrial Heating Equipment market is expected to reach USD 3,870.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Global trade in the early first half of 2018 has shown significant improvement after a disappointing trade flow in 2016-2017 owing to low global manufacturing output along with unstable crude oil prices. Moving forward to 2019 and the following years, vulnerability in raw material prices remains a concern along with unpredictable trade policies adopted by major consumers and manufacturers' country. The chemical and the mining segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial heating equipment market. This has been carefully calculated by keeping in mind the chemical industries outlook for the future along with giving precedence to capacity addition of the chemical and the mineral, material and mining industries Increase in demand for residential buildings in U.S. driven by low interest rates, decrease in unemployment rates and low debt service rations will positively contribute to the construction activities which in turn will aid to the growth of Industrial Heating Equipment Market.
Professional Services Automation Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020-2028

The research report on the Global Professional Services Automation Market covers thoroughly analyzed insights into the Professional Services Automation market with a special focus on ever-changing market dynamics, technological advancements, market growth, industry environment, and all the dominating factors of the industry. The report further more provides an in-depth analysis of the market growth, market size, and influential factors that affect the growth of the industry. The report also offers insights into how the market is expanding in domestic and international markets and contributing to the global economy.
Genomics Market worth $54.4 billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Genomics Market by Product & Service (System & Software, Consumables, Services), Technology (Sequencing, PCR), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostic, Agriculture), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Research Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Genomics Product And Service Market is projected to reach USD 54.4 billion by 2025 from USD 22.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.
Pest Control Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2028 | Reports and Data

A new report titled global Pest Control Market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The objective of this report is to help readers improve their industry's performance by focusing on important business parameters including technological advancements, current market trends, limitations, and key players over the forecast period. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data.
Solar Lamps Market is Going to Boom | Philips, Brinkman, Gama Sonic

The latest update on Worldwide Solar Lamps Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Solar Lamps, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players and geographies (2021-2027). The 94 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Philips, Brinkman, Gama Sonic, Westinghouse, Coleman Cable, XEPA, Nature Power, Eglo, D.light, Omega Solar & Solar Street Lights USA.
Battery Materials Market - Industry Size, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.
GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2020-2027

The Global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market report gives a comprehensive overview of the GaN Power Semiconductor Devices market scenario to present accurate forecasts of the upcoming years with special focus on the competitive landscape, market segmentation, current and emerging trends, and strategic recommendations to help readers gain a robust footing in the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.
