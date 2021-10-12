CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Meadows Racetrack and Casino announces rebranding

By Jordyn Hronec
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been three years since The Meadows Racetrack and Casino was purchased by Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) And now, the popular gambling spot in Washington County is undergoing a rebrand and changing its name — to the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Since purchasing the casino, Penn National...

