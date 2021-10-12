The Meadows Racetrack and Casino announces rebranding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – More shows are coming to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! The calendar is starting to fill up with some great names – Rick Springfield and Men At Work are coming on December 28th with tickets going on sale Saturday! Sawyer Brown and Lonestar are coming to the Entertainment Hall on December 30th and next spring, it’s Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience on April 29th! Tickets are already on sale for what is going to be a huge show at the outdoor venue – New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour starring Salt-n-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley will be performing on June 23rd. Looking for some holiday entertainment? The Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies will be at the Entertainment Hall on December 17th! Hunks the Show will be taking the stage on November 13th, which is perfect for a girls night out.

