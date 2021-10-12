CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | BAE Systems ,Lockheed Martin ,General Dynamics,Northrop Grumman

Critical Infrastructure Protection Size study, by Component (Solution (Hardware, Software) Services (Professional Services, Managed Services) ) by Solution (Physical Safety and Security, (Physical Identity and Access Control Systems, Perimeter Intrusion, Detection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Screening and Scanning, Others) Cybersecurity, (Encryption, Network Access Controls and Firewalls, Threat Intelligence, Other Cybersecurity Solutions) by Vertical (Financial Institution, Government, Defense, Transport and Logistics, Energy and Power, Commercial Sector, Telecom, Chemical and Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Other Verticals ), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Critical Infrastructure Protection market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Critical Infrastructure Protection market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.

IoT Security Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Insights, Outlook and Forecasts 2027

The global IoT security market is expected to reach a market size of USD 88.09 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The IoT Security market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the...
Air Purifier Market Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.
Endoscopy Equipment Market Robust Growth In Revenues Continues | Olympus Corporation,Karl Storz SE & Co. Kg,Stryker Corporation

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Size study, by Product (Endoscope, Visualization System, Other Endoscope Equipment, Accessories), by Application (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Obstetrics/ Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Ent Endoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers/Clinics, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Endoscopy Equipment market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Endoscopy Equipment market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Pest Control Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2028 | Reports and Data

A new report titled global Pest Control Market research report published by Reports and Data offers accurate estimations of the growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The objective of this report is to help readers improve their industry's performance by focusing on important business parameters including technological advancements, current market trends, limitations, and key players over the forecast period. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data.
Robotic Wheelchairs Market See Expanding Opportunity in Post-Pandemic Commercial Market | Sunrise Medical LLC,Invacare Corporation,Permobil Corporation,Meyra GmbH

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Size study, by Application (Residential, Commercial) by distribution channel (Retail, E-Commerce) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Robotic Wheelchairs market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Robotic Wheelchairs market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Digital payments Market projected to reach $154.1 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.2%

According to a new market research report "Digital Payments Market by Component (Solutions (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Payment Wallet, POS Solution, Payment Security and Fraud Management) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 79.3 billion in 2020 to USD 154.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the digital payments industry include worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, and increase in eCommerce sales and growth in internet penetration.
Skin Tightening Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Alma Lasers (Sisram),Cynosure (Hologic),Cutera,Allergan (Abbvie)

Global Skin Tightening Market Size study, by Product Type (Ultrasound Skin Tightening, Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening), by Portability (Portable and Standalone), by End-use (Dermatology Centers, Hospitals, Homecare Settings) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Skin Tightening market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Skin Tightening market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Genomics Market worth $54.4 billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Genomics Market by Product & Service (System & Software, Consumables, Services), Technology (Sequencing, PCR), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostic, Agriculture), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Research Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Genomics Product And Service Market is projected to reach USD 54.4 billion by 2025 from USD 22.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.
Battery Materials Market - Industry Size, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.
Electric Vehicle Battery Market to See Huge Growth by 2027

The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is expected to reach USD 46.80 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A major factor driving growth is the rising demand for alternative energy sources. The power generation of electricity reduces carbon dioxide emissions or other dangerous pollutants effectively....
Almond Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth by 2028 | Industry Forecast, Demand, and Scope

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Almond Ingredients Market was valued at USD 10.16 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 15.6 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.80%. Almonds ingredients are accessible in varied forms such as milk, piece, and flour. The almonds ingredients are especially appropriate for gluten-intolerant consumers. They are supplemented with minerals, protein, and vitamins, also associated with numerous health benefits.
Oat-based Snacks Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Kellogg NA Co., Mondelez International, Britannia Industries

Global Oat-based Snacks Market Size study, by Product (Oat-based Bakery and Bars and Oat-based Savory), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Oat-based Snacks market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Oat-based Snacks market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Intelligent Traffic Management System Market is Going to Boom with Kapsch TrafficCom, TomTom International BV ,Q-Free ASA ,TransCore

Global Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Size study, by Solution (Traffic Monitoring System, Traffic Signal Control System, Traffic Enforcement Camera, Integrated Corridor Management, Intelligent Driver Information System and others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Intelligent Traffic Management System market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Intelligent Traffic Management System market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Soundproof Curtains Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Overview and Recent Trends Report 2021-2028

The global Soundproof Curtains market was valued at USD 1,990.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,520.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Soundproof curtain is an acoustic component manufactured from sound absorbing specially framed fiberglass insulation and a polymeric sound barrier consuming absorptive and barrier elements. These types of curtains are composed of one or more layers of thick and solid materials. This layer mostly contain mass loaded, sandwiched in vinyl and a decorative fabric or a thick blanket like material for commercial and industrial soundproofing curtains. Soundproof curtains are widely used in industry as screens for the minimization of noise from machines, pumps, compressors, vacuum variety and other varied noise pollutants. Rising responsiveness regarding cancelling noise pollution level will flourish demand for the acoustic environment, thus enhancing the product demand.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size, Upcoming Trends and Opportunities, Research Report by 2028

The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market was valued at USD 10.49 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020 to reach USD 59.81 Billion by the year 2028. Hydrogen fuel cells are known to be used in a broad range of applications like cars, buildings, electronic devices, trucks, and/or backup power systems. As those fuel cells can be grid-independent, they are an attractive option for critical load functions such as telecommunication towers, data centers, emergency response systems, hospitals, and even military applications for national defense.
Micro-mobility Market: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | Xiaomi, Yellow Scooters, Bird Rides, Inc. , Lime Scooter

Global Micro-mobility Market Size study, by Vehicle Type (Electric Kick Scooters, Electric Skateboards and Electric Bicycle), by Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH and Li-Ion), by Voltage (Below 24V, 36V, 48V and Greater than 48V), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Micro-mobility market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Micro-mobility market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Food Antioxidants Market Size Worth USD 3.43 Billion by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR

The global food antioxidants market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.43 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, rising health and wellness concerns, and changing lifestyle. Demand for functional foods has been increasing due to rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases as a result of weakened immunity. Increasing utilization of food antioxidants for production of functional foods is expected to drive growth of the food antioxidants market during the forecast period. Growing demand for home food preservation options is another factor contributing to rising utilization of food antioxidants in food and beverage industries.
Ground Defense System Market Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share , High Demand , Recent Trends and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

The Global Ground Defense System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 68.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.
New Study from Emergen Research a $22.78 Billion Global Market for Mushroom Cultivation by 2028

The global mushroom cultivationmarket size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivationmarket. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others.
