Longwood, FL

INSURANCE OFFICE OF AMERICA, JOHN RITENOUR AND HEATH RITENOUR OBJECT TO DISCOVERY REQUESTS AND FACE SECOND MOTION TO COMPEL DOCUMENTS IN IOA'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER EMPLOYEES

 9 days ago

<p><strong>LONGWOOD, Florida June 3, 2021,</strong> Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour are facing a Second Motion to Compel Production of Documents in defamation case they filed against former employees and their legal counsel. The following are direct quotes from the arguments made in the filed Motion and are a matter of public record. As of the time of this press release, there has been no hearing or determination by the Court as to the issues presented in the Motion.</p>

