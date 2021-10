If you are one of many people that absolutely adore Ina Garten, you are not alone. Known for her warm charm and relatable approach to cooking, hundreds of thousands of viewers just can't get enough of the "Barefoot Contessa." But the Emmy Award winning host also lived a long and interesting life before she emerged as a Food Network star. From getting her pilot license while her husband was serving in the Vietnam War, to working as a Budget Analyst in the White House during the Ford and Carter administration, Garten has proved herself as a multi-talented force of nature (via Good Housekeeping).

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO