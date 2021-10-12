Irrigation Controllers Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The report "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.

thedallasnews.net

Revenue from the Sales of Spices Market to Exhibit Prominent Growth During 2021 to 2031:Persistence Market Research

As per the latest industry study by Persistence Market Research on spices, the global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% and top a valuation of US$ 233 Bn by 2031. Consumers are getting more conscious about what they eat, and want to know about the ingredients and nutrition value without compromising on the taste and flavor of food products. Spices play a key role in moulding food taste and flavor. Manufacturers are thus introducing new and innovative spice products into the market that give an authentic taste to food as well as are healthy for consumption.
thedallasnews.net

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market is Going to Boom with Kapsch TrafficCom, TomTom International BV ,Q-Free ASA ,TransCore

Global Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Size study, by Solution (Traffic Monitoring System, Traffic Signal Control System, Traffic Enforcement Camera, Integrated Corridor Management, Intelligent Driver Information System and others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Intelligent Traffic Management System market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Intelligent Traffic Management System market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
thedallasnews.net

Air Purifier Market Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.
thedallasnews.net

Application Modernization Services Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020-2027

The Global Application Modernization Services Market is witnessing a remarkable growth owing to an increase in the demands for the products and a tremendous shift in consumer preferences. The high demand is concentrated in the European and North American countries. The report on Global Application Modernization Services Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the recent advancements in the Application Modernization Services industry and trends driving the growth of the market. The report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The report is updated with the latest trends and economic scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact analysis of the pandemic is described in the report. A comprehensive analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market, along with a post-COVID-19 scenario, is included in the report.
thedallasnews.net

Digital payments Market projected to reach $154.1 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.2%

According to a new market research report "Digital Payments Market by Component (Solutions (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Payment Wallet, POS Solution, Payment Security and Fraud Management) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 79.3 billion in 2020 to USD 154.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the digital payments industry include worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, and increase in eCommerce sales and growth in internet penetration.
thedallasnews.net

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2028

The Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market report gives a comprehensive overview of the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market scenario to present accurate forecasts of the upcoming years with special focus on the competitive landscape, market segmentation, current and emerging trends, and strategic recommendations to help readers gain a robust footing in the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.
thedallasnews.net

Skin Tightening Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Alma Lasers (Sisram),Cynosure (Hologic),Cutera,Allergan (Abbvie)

Global Skin Tightening Market Size study, by Product Type (Ultrasound Skin Tightening, Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening), by Portability (Portable and Standalone), by End-use (Dermatology Centers, Hospitals, Homecare Settings) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Skin Tightening market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Skin Tightening market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
thedallasnews.net

Micro-mobility Market: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | Xiaomi, Yellow Scooters, Bird Rides, Inc. , Lime Scooter

Global Micro-mobility Market Size study, by Vehicle Type (Electric Kick Scooters, Electric Skateboards and Electric Bicycle), by Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH and Li-Ion), by Voltage (Below 24V, 36V, 48V and Greater than 48V), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Micro-mobility market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Micro-mobility market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
thedallasnews.net

Green & Bio-Solvents Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Green & Bio-Solvents Market by Type (bio-alcohols, bio-diols,bio-glycols, lactate esters), End-Use Industry (industrial & domestic cleaners, paints & coatings, adhesives, printing inks, pharmaceuticals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The green & bio-solvents market size is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2026.
thedallasnews.net

Transit Cards Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2027

The global Transit Cards market research report has been formulated with updated and latest information of the global Transit Cards market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The global Transit Cards market report analyzes historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Transit Cards market in each key region where the market has already established its presence. The report also focuses on the emerging growth opportunities in the global Transit Cards market that are expected to significantly contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. The market research report on Transit Cards market assesses growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, risks, threats, and trends to offer a comprehensive idea of the regional and global Transit Cards market.
thedallasnews.net

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size, Upcoming Trends and Opportunities, Research Report by 2028

The global Hydrogen Fuel Cell market was valued at USD 10.49 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2020 to reach USD 59.81 Billion by the year 2028. Hydrogen fuel cells are known to be used in a broad range of applications like cars, buildings, electronic devices, trucks, and/or backup power systems. As those fuel cells can be grid-independent, they are an attractive option for critical load functions such as telecommunication towers, data centers, emergency response systems, hospitals, and even military applications for national defense.
thedallasnews.net

GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2020-2027

The Global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices Market report gives a comprehensive overview of the GaN Power Semiconductor Devices market scenario to present accurate forecasts of the upcoming years with special focus on the competitive landscape, market segmentation, current and emerging trends, and strategic recommendations to help readers gain a robust footing in the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.
thedallasnews.net

Professional Services Automation Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2020-2028

The research report on the Global Professional Services Automation Market covers thoroughly analyzed insights into the Professional Services Automation market with a special focus on ever-changing market dynamics, technological advancements, market growth, industry environment, and all the dominating factors of the industry. The report further more provides an in-depth analysis of the market growth, market size, and influential factors that affect the growth of the industry. The report also offers insights into how the market is expanding in domestic and international markets and contributing to the global economy.
thedallasnews.net

Genomics Market worth $54.4 billion by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Genomics Market by Product & Service (System & Software, Consumables, Services), Technology (Sequencing, PCR), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostic, Agriculture), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Research Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Genomics Product And Service Market is projected to reach USD 54.4 billion by 2025 from USD 22.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.
thedallasnews.net

Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Animal Feed Antioxidants Market was estimated at USD 287.65 Million in 2017 and is expected to register a healthy CAGR till 2025. The report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, market revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report also provides insights on different segments such as product types, applications, regional bifurcation along with top companies. The report is curated using primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts in the industry and is well-presented using various pictorial presentations such as tables, diagrams, charts and figures.
