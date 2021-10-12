Cook Delicious Meals In The Official ‘Space Battle Lunchtime’ Card Game

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSpace Battle Lunchtime is a set collection card game based on its graphic novel by Natalie Riess. The premise of this game is similar to the graphic novel, you’re playing as one of the cooks as a contestant on the Universe’s hottest reality TV cooking show, “Space Battle Lunchtime.” Cooking is a little bit different as we know it because their ingredients and dishes are different, but still delicious. The game was published by Oni Games and Renegade Games in 2020, and this wasn’t the first team up for these creators. Other games made by the duo include The Tea Dragon Society Card Game and Gudetama: The Tricky Egg Card Game.

