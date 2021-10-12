CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy best places for peak fall foliage & wildlife

Cover picture for the articleEscape to the best locations in nature to see peak fall foliage, restored elk herds and tallgrass prairies on driving and hiking adventures throughout the Midwest and beyond. In Missouri, find the best locations for catching the brilliant colors of fall maples, oaks, hickory and ash trees in the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Fall Colors: Latest Reports & Best Places. Conservationists are monitoring and updating tree color by region, listing fall color hot spots and the best roadside displays through November. This week, they suggest a drive on MO 45 and MO 224 along the Missouri River near Kansas City. For hiking and photography, they suggest Big Buffalo Creek, Burr Oak Woods, White Alloe Creek Conservation Areas and Swope Memorial in Swope Park. Near St. Louis, they suggest a trip north to Logan Conservation Area or west to Daniel Boone Conservation Area.

