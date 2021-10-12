Dylan Dreyer talks about baby Rusty and her new children’s book

Julio Torres just sees the world differently: Wells are portals for introspection, cacti have inner monologues, and the letter E deserves accessories. So it should come as no surprise that his first children’s book, I Want to Be a Vase, is about a plunger’s quest to break out of its societally prescribed role. Because of course! The upcoming book, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was inspired by Torres’s first stand-up special, My Favorite Shapes, in which he commented on objects as they passed by him on a conveyor belt. “Shapes. You’ve heard of them. You might have even interacted with a few. But do you really know them?” asks the description of I Want to Be a Vase, out from Simon & Schuster on June 7, 2022. Illustrated by Julian Glander, the book is touted as a “visually stunning journey through the lives and intimate dramas of often-overlooked household appliances.”

