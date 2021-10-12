CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Dreyer talks about baby Rusty and her new children’s book

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’s Dylan Dreyer calls in to the show to talk about her new baby, Russell James Fichera (better known as Rusty), as well as the release Tuesday of her first children’s book, “Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.” She says her oldest son Calvin is “obsessed” with Rusty, and that middle son Ollie “doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘gentle’.”Oct. 12, 2021.

