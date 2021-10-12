Rejoice!: U2’s sophomore album, October, celebrates its 40th anniversary

Monsta X have announced their upcoming English-language album: The Dreaming arrives on December 10th via Intertwine (BMG) in collaboration with Starship Entertainment. Preorders launch on Friday. The 10-song set includes the previously released single “One Day,” which arrived last month alongside its video. The Dreaming marks Monsta X’s second all-English language LP following All About Luv, which featured “You Can’t Hold My Heart.” The album reached Number Five on the Billboard 200 chart in February 2020 making Monsta X one of only four K-pop artists to hit the Billboard top ten. All About Luv was the first all-English set released by a K-pop act in more than a decade. In December, the band will perform a string of dates during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, including shows in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami. Monsta X will kick off their own headlining tour next year, beginning on January 29th at Radio City Music Hall in New York and wrapping up at the Forum in Los Angeles on February 27th. The Dreaming Tracklist 1. “One Day” 2. “You Problem” 3. “Tied to Your Body” 4. “Whispers in the Dark” 5. “Blame Me” 6. “Secrets” 7. “About Last Night” 8. “Better” 9. “Blow Your Mind” 10. “The Dreaming”

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO