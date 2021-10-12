CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Sharlene Mae Low

lmgraphic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharlene Mae Low, 83, left this world Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark., surrounded by loved ones on her passing. A memorial service will be held for Sharlene, Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Lawson Cemetery Pavilion, Yale, Okla. Pastor John Curtis will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation’s in Sharlene’s memory to the Yale Youth Sports Association. As a former coach, she was a staunch supporter of Yale youth sports activities. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Yale, Okla.

lmgraphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
NRToday.com

Patricia Mae Auxier

Patricia Mae Auxier, 69, of Tenmile, Oregon, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 2, 2021. She was the daughter of Carl and Electra Hale. Patricia was born with a twin by her side, sister Pauline; joining the other two older sisters and then later, two younger brothers. She married Mike Auxier on Sept. 25, 1976. Patricia worked at Owens Bottle Company in California for 10 years. A California girl moving up to Oregon in the early '80s, she then became a stay-at-home mom, devoting her time to her children. When her children became older, she started working again at Ingram Book store, then settled down to work for Camas Valley School as the cafeteria cook. She cared for so many throughout her life, and drove the extra mile for support. She loved to frequently visit paradise in the Hawaiian Islands. Making beautiful crochet afghans for friends and loved ones was truly a passion for her. During Christmas, she would devote her time to make lovely Christmas decorations to hang on the tree. She loved to read and cook. She cared for her family deeply and provided a passionate heart. Patricia has preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Electra Hale. Her surviving family includes husband Mike Auxier; daughter Shelly Siegel and her husband Ryan Siegel; daughter Sara Auxier; son Carl Auxier; son Larry Auxier; and her four grandchildren.
RiverBender.com

Ina Mae Ranger

Ina Mae Ranger, 87, of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. She lived in Gillespie, Illinois, and operated Ideal Beauty Salon for 36 years. She Continue Reading
ROGERSVILLE, AL
Newport Buzz

RIP Anna Mae James

Anna Mae James, 87, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. James Sr. and Annie Mae (DeShields) James. She is survived by her brothers, Ralph James of Middletown and Stanley James of Mattapan, MA....
NEWPORT, RI
whtc.com

Donna Mae Dykstra

Donna Mae Dykstra, 87, of Walker, entered the throng of saints victorious on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Donna was born May 13, 1934, in Byron Center, to Dick and Sadie (Windemuller) Kooienga. Donna married Arnold Dykstra and they had six sons. Donna and Arnie are members of Trinity Protestant Reformed Church in Hudsonville.
WALKER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy