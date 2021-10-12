Sharlene Mae Low
Sharlene Mae Low, 83, left this world Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark., surrounded by loved ones on her passing. A memorial service will be held for Sharlene, Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Lawson Cemetery Pavilion, Yale, Okla. Pastor John Curtis will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation’s in Sharlene’s memory to the Yale Youth Sports Association. As a former coach, she was a staunch supporter of Yale youth sports activities. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Yale, Okla.lmgraphic.com
Comments / 0