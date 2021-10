RT 30 – The family of a recently deceased woman is trying to find items that have been stolen from her home last week. Family members of Allene Arnett, who passed away on August 31, went to her home on Sunday evening to check on the house and noticed it had been burglarized. The house had been ransacked, but the family had already removed the items from the home they wanted to keep. However, an outbuilding had been broken into and a brand-new generator, a mower, two window air condition units and several weed eaters.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO