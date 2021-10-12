CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

We must start paying our debts

By CJ Baker
Powell Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past several weeks, Congress battled over whether and how to raise the national debt ceiling. Failing to do so would risk defaulting on some of the more than $28.4 trillion the federal government has already been allowed to borrow — plus the billions of dollars that Congress has already committed to spending. Given the damaging repercussions that would come from a default, Congress has little choice but to formally raise the debt ceiling.

www.powelltribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Drake: Sen. Lummis, in Wyoming we keep our word and pay our debts

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., wants everyone to know she’s against big federal spending, so she voted against raising the debt ceiling. But what her “no” vote actually means is she’s unwilling to pay the United States’ debts, keep the federal government running and prevent a potential worldwide economic catastrophe.
WYOMING STATE
sayanythingblog.com

The national debt math we all want to ignore

MINOT, N.D. — In Washington, D.C., there is yet another fight over raising the debt ceiling. If the federal government isn’t authorized by Congress to accumulate more debt — we’re currently at over $28.4 trillion, according to the Treasury Department, or an alarming $8 trillion more than the same date during Donald Trump’s first year in office — the government will have to shut down.
U.S. POLITICS
KPEL 96.5

Sen. John Kennedy: IRS Bank Account Proposal Not about Taxes but Control

How much should the Internal Revenue Service know about your bank account?. That's been a controversial topic of conversation since the Biden Administration wrote a proposal to Congress calling on lawmakers to draft and pass legislation that would require financial institutions to annually report to the IRS transactions for all accounts that are worth at least $600 or contain at least $600 worth of transactions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has returned to where it was in early 2020, though shortages and inflation persist. Still, some people have been left behind. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago, though millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
ABC7 Chicago

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Debt#Car Loans#Student Loans#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Republicans#Democrats#House#Senate#Propublica#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
thechronicle-news.com

Biden revises IRS monitoring plan, banks still opposed

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration is making changes to its plan to require banks to report to the IRS on all accounts with at least $600, but banks say those changes are not enough. Biden has pitched increasing federal tax revenue through more auditing and a stricter IRS...
U.S. POLITICS
Lexington County Chronicle

IRS snooping on Americans' bank accounts

Sen. Tim Scott questions what White House hopes to achieve. A South Carolina senator has expressed concerns about IRS snooping into evertyone's bank accounts. US Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) spoke out against the Democrats' plans to give the IRS access to the bank information of virtually every American during a Senate Banking Committee hearing and a Senate GOP press conference Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Banks' fight against IRS reporting may hinge on centrist Democrats

WASHINGTON — As Democrats try to advance a proposal to enlist banks in a crackdown on tax evaders, the party’s centrists could play a pivotal role in determining the plan’s fate. But where moderates will come down on the measure is still somewhat of a mystery. The proposal requiring banks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What's inside the Treasury's proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

As part of President Joe Biden's plan to crack down on tax evasion by the wealthy, one proposal has proved incendiary: A plan to require banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service several new pieces of information from U.S. bank accounts. It has drawn condemnation from the finance industry and some lawmakers, while stoking fears among ordinary Americans that the government plans to monitor their day-to-day spending.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy