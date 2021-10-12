Here’s Why Evansville Needs A Bass Pro Shops
Evansville, Indiana needs a Bass Pro Shops. Who do we need to talk to to make this happen?. As you know, there is room for a lot of new businesses to come to town, especially with the new The Promenade. The Promenade is already seeing a few businesses stake their claim in the acreage on Burkhardt Road like Academy Sports, Mr. B's, Costco, and The Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market already thriving. The Promenade plans to make the area a premier residential, business, and entertainment district, so this would be the perfect spot to add a few new businesses that Evansville doesn't have already.my1053wjlt.com
