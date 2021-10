Polkadot price analysis is bullish today. Resistance is found at $43.2. Support for DOT/USD is present at $41.7. The Polkadot price analysis is on the bullish side as the price is still recovering further after yesterday’s recovery. Over the last week, DOT/USD made good progress, as bulls maintained the upward price trend. On 13th October, DOT made a higher jump and marked a five-month high, followed by another high on 15th October at $43.2, but bears intervened and brought the price down on 16th October. From yesterday bulls are again in the lead and continue to recover the price. The next resistance for DOT bulls is present at $43.2. In contrast, the support is present at the $41.7 mark.

