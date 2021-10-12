ACES Could Pop Thanks to These Holdings

As many investors know well by now, bank stocks and the related exchange traded funds are proving to be stellar trades this year. For example, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWB) is up nearly 42% year-to-date and hit near-record highs on Oct. 19. For KBWB, which tracks the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, this move is about more than rising Treasury yields. Sure, that helps, but the bulk of 10-year yields’ upside occurred in the first half of the year and in recent weeks while KBWB, though not in straight line fashion, is grinding higher for much of this year.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO