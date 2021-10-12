CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Harold Landry, Jeffery Simmons among NFL leaders in pressures

By Mike Moraitis
 8 days ago
My, what a difference a year makes — the Tennessee Titans couldn’t buy pressures and sacks during the 2020 campaign, but in 2021 they have a pair of players who are among the NFL leaders in the former category.

After five games, outside linebacker Harold Landry has tallied 30 pressures, tying him for the most in the NFL with Las Vegas Raiders EDGE, Maxx Crosby (H/T Football & Other F Words).

On top of that, Landry is the only player in the league this season to total at least five pressures in every game, according to Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner, and his 4.5 sacks are good enough for top 10.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had seven pressures in Week 5, tied for the most in the league among interior defensive linemen with Los Angeles Rams superstar, Aaron Donald — that’s some good company.

Overall, Simmons’ 17 pressures on the season puts him in fourth place among interior defenders (H/T Football & Other F Words). Donald leads the way in that category with a ridiculous 28.

While Landry’s impact can usually be measured on the stat sheet, Simmons is someone we have to look at a bit differently.

His impact comes in the form of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, like his ability to draw double teams — and sometimes beat them — to open things up for his teammates, while also being a major disruptor up the gut.

At the start of the season, we knew it was going to take a great effort from Simmons and Landry for this defense to improve, and so far they’ve held up their end of the bargain.

