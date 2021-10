If you've never been to the legendary Chope's Town Cafe and Bar, or just Chope's as everyone calls it, you need to get in your car this weekend and make the trip to La Mesa, New Mexico. Chope's is the place on the left that looks like it's been there forever between Las Cruces and El Paso, and it has been. Chope's has been around in one way or another for a century. I mean if that doesn't make you want to go there I don't know what will.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO