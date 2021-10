KLove fan favorite Kari Jobe and her husband Cody Carnes are stopping through Texarkana this Thursday at First Baptist Church Moores Lane, for a night of music and worship. Kari Jobe is well known for her Christian music and her songs I Am Not Alone, and You are For Me. She and Cody have written music together including their newest song The Blessing, and are touring the United States right now!