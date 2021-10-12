CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Gay marriage would be possible for Dutch royal house, premier says

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch crown princess can marry a person of whatever gender she chooses without forfeiting her right to the throne, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander. Rutte was responding to questions from parliament that arose from...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gay marriage is no barrier for Dutch monarchy, says Mark Rutte

The Dutch crown princess can marry a person of any gender without giving up her right to the throne, the prime minister of the Netherlands said on Tuesday.Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander and very little is known about her personal life.The question arose after a recent recent book named “Amalia, Duty Calls” which argues that old laws would appear to exclude the possibility of a same-sex couple on the throne. However the Netherlands was the first country to legalise same-sex marriage in 2001.Responding to questions about the book in parliament, Mark Rutte said: “The...
WORLD
The Guardian

Dutch royals can marry person of same gender without giving up throne, says PM

A Dutch monarch can marry a person of whatever gender they choose without forfeiting their right to the throne, prime minister Mark Rutte has said. Rutte was responding to questions from parliament that arose from a recent book, Amalia, Duty Calls, which argued that old laws would appear to exclude the possibility of a same-sex couple on the throne, despite same-sex marriage being legal in the Netherlands since 2001.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Slovenia PM blames rising infections on virus protesters

Slovenia's populist prime minister on Monday blamed a rise in COVID-19 infections on protests in early October that erupted into clashes between police and thousands of opponents of vaccination and coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was responding in parliament to opposition criticism over the use of force by police against the protesters, including tear gas and water cannons. Jansa defended police actions, accusing the demonstrators of attacking the police.“Forty police officers were injured, and some rioters were slightly injured,” Jansa said of the unrest that erupted on the eve of a major European Union summit in Slovenia in...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
Person
King Willem Alexander
travelweekly.com

Holland America Line continues Dutch royal godmother tradition

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be godmother to the Rotterdam, making the ship Holland America Line's 13th to be named by a Dutch royal. HAL's president, Gus Antorcha, said the naming would take place in the ship's namesake city in the Netherlands next year, with no firm date set.
INDUSTRY
AFP

NGOs decry 'incalculable harm' from Poland abortion ban

A coalition of 14 rights groups on Tuesday denounced "extreme barriers" to legal abortions in Poland a year after a ruling for a near-total ban, and said that women's rights activists faced growing dangers.  The group of NGOs, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, said that as a result "women, girls, and all pregnant people have faced extreme barriers to accessing legal abortions". 
PROTESTS
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV to Counter Hungary’s Anti-Gay Law as EMAs in Budapest Will “Stand in Solidarity” With LGBTQ+ Community

After the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) will return live from Budapest, Hungary this year, with the company planning to use the big event to counter the country’s recent anti-gay law and “stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide said in an internal memo. MTV, part of ViacomCBS, will hold the live event on Nov. 14 as “a global celebration of music for all audiences around the world,” on Tuesday unveiling the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna as the venue. But McCarthy...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Royal House#Gay Marriage#Marriages#Same Sex Marriage#Amsterdam#Reuters#The Royal House
The Independent

Spanish mass poisoning survivors threaten suicide in Madrid museum

Survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning forty years ago have occupied a museum in Madrid and threatened suicide if the Spanish government did not respond to their demands.The group of around six people began protesting inside the El Prado museum at roughly 10am Tuesday, with others protesting outside.The protest group, titled ‘We Are Still Alive’ – ‘Seguimos Viviendo’ in Spanish – said in a statement on Twitter they were protesting against the “humiliation” and “abandonment” from the Spanish government following the mass oil poisoning in 1981.“Six hours after the start of our presence here, we will start ingesting the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Pro-business party OKs formal talks on new German government

Germany's pro-business Free Democrats on Monday became the last of three parties to back the start of formal coalition talks on forming a new government. The Free Democrats leader, Christian Lindner, said the party's national executive unanimously agreed to take the step following weeks of informal talks with the center-left Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens Lindner said the three parties hadn't sought each other out ahead of the Sept. 26 election, “to put it diplomatically.”“It's also no surprise that there are big differences on matters of substance,” he said, adding that those involved would need show “a lot of tolerance and willingness to think anew. Therein lies a chance, though, to do good things for our country."In the election, the Social Democrats came first, ahead of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, and the Greens and Free Democrats came third and fourth. Merkel will stay on as a caretaker leader until Germany's new coalition government is in place.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s transition to a new government at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
POLITICS
The Independent

Former Greek PM Papandreou seeks political comeback

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou says he will seek the leadership of the once-powerful Socialist party founded by his father, the late politician Andreas Papandreou, in an effort to revive its popularity that plummeted during a recent financial crisis.“I have decided to run for the leadership of the movement and I will contribute with all my strength to make it strong again,” Papandreou, 69, said late Wednesday in a message recorded for television.“The citizens and the country need a new change and the democratic movement must grow again.”Papandreou served as prime minister for just over two years in 2009-2011,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie unveils colourful living room – with cute tribute to baby August

Princess Eugenie rarely shares glimpses inside her home, Frogmore Cottage, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August. But fans got a fresh glimpse inside her living room in a new photo shared by The Anti-Slavery Collective – and it includes a gorgeous tribute to her little boy.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth 'was sympathetic' to Princess Diana during royal's rocky marriage to Prince Charles: author

There’s no doubt that Princess Diana’s relationship with her mother-in-law was a complicated one. The Princess of Wales is the subject of an upcoming biopic titled "Spencer," which stars Kristen Stewart as the beloved royal. And in Season 5 of "The Crown," premiering on Netflix in November 2022, Diana’s later years will be explored in the historical drama.
CELEBRITIES
realcleardefense.com

NATO Has a Problem: Belarus Is Being Reabsorbed Into Russia

On October 7, Polish border troops reported being fired upon by their counterparts from Belarus. Though no one was hurt and the Belarusian soldiers were most likely firing blank ammunition, the incident is illustrative of the tension that has been building in that area since Moscow effectively assumed control over the government in Minsk to prop up Belarus’ authoritarian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy