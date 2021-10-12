CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RESTAURANT TEK: REDUCE LABOR COSTS WITH UCAAS

By Editorial Policy
Fast Casual
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHALLENGE: OPTIMIZE LABOR COSTS & MAXIMIZE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. In a traditional restaurant setting, more employees meant more coverage. And, if you hired the right people and trained them well, this should lead to a better overall customer experience. However, labor is expensive. Really expensive. And, with the minimum wage hikes getting national momentum, labor isn’t getting any cheaper any time soon. So how do restaurant owners and managers balance labor costs with customer experience in mind? You guessed it. Technology. In the case of this resource, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

