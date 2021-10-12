Update: Fall victim flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment

Jamestown Police say a 32-year-old man apparently fell from the ninth floor of the senior high-rise apartments to the ground on West Fifth Street this morning. Police Captain Bob Samuelson says city firefighters and police were called to the scene at 303 West Fifth around 9:30 am. Samuelson says the victim was taken initially to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital, then flown by helicopter to UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. His condition is unknown and foul play is not suspected.