CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over violent video

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death. Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence. His daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward, were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV in August 2015. A complaint filed Tuesday with the FTC says Facebook is engaging in deceptive trade practices by violating its own terms of service and misrepresenting the safety of the platform.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
CNN

Facebook is planning to change its name, report says

London (CNN Business) — Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday, as the tech giant comes under fire from regulators around the world over its business practices. The company plans to announce the new name next week, the...
WORLD
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father 'threatened to take boy's jaw off'

A man charged with murdering his six-year-old son sent a message to his co-accused threatening to take the boy's "jaw straight off", jurors heard. Thomas Hughes and girlfriend Emma Tustin are standing trial for the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who died in Solihull in June 2020. A jury was played...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Father of slain journalist accuses Facebook of deceiving consumers

The father of Alison Parker, a journalist who was shot to death on live television in 2015, urged the Federal Trade Commission and US lawmakers to take action against Facebook and Instagram for failing to remove videos of his daughter's death. Andy Parker said Tuesday that despite having rules against...
INTERNET
NBC4 Columbus

Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?

(WCMH) — Many Facebook users are finding they can’t log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page — and her friends — back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in touch with old […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Shooting#Ap Business Writers#Wdbj Tv
abc17news.com

Senator asks Facebook CEO to testify on Instagram and kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The senator leading a probe of Facebook’s Instagram and its impact on young people is asking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in the Senate. Zuckerberg is being asked to appear before the panel that has heard far-reaching criticisms from a former employee of the company. Sen. Richard Blumenthal heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection. He ccalled on Zuckerberg in a sharply worded letter to testify on Instagram’s effects on children’s mental health and wellbeing. As public discomfort and scrutiny of the social network giant has grown in recent weeks, the focus has homed in on Zuckerberg, who controls over 50% of Facebook’s voting shares.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nichegamer.com

Facebook Company to be Renamed; to be Known for More than Social Media and the Harm it Does

Facebook are reportedly going to rename their company, in efforts to be known for more than social media and its harms. The Verge reports that CEO Mark Zuckerberg will talk about the name at the annual Connect conference (October 28th), but this may be revealed sooner. However, the Facebook app would become a product under the parent company; much like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and others.
INTERNET
The Week

The founder of eBay is reportedly helping Frances Haugen take on Facebook

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen apparently has some very powerful people in her corner — namely one Pierre Omidyar, the "billionaire tech critic who founded eBay," Politico reports Wednesday. Omidyar has provided financial support to "Haugen and the public relations operation that's helping her take on one of the world's most...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Instagram
wccftech.com

Facebook May No Longer Be Called Facebook Starting Next Week

Facebook wants to change its company name as soon as next week; this is based on a report coming from The Verge. The new company name will reflect Facebook's focus on creating a metaverse, a concept that has quickly taken a massive hype in the tech world. Facebook's Decision to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight

The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito’s homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.The discovery of missing Colorado woman Sara Bayard’s body this week was the latest in a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

NYPD cop at the center of fatal love triangle quietly arraigned by AG

The New York Attorney General has filed murder charges against NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu over the shooting death of her ex-girlfriend’s new lover, officials said. Wu, 31, was quietly arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court before Judge Joshua Glick on charges of murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree, the New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a release Monday evening.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy