Herring Carnival: Recent paintings by Morgan Walker

This week’s column is on Art featuring artist Hank D. Herring who comes from a line of quilters and painters in his family. He is originally from Rose Hill, N.C. (near Wilmington). One can see his work (amongst other artists) at this month’s special SPARK exhibit at the Public Works Art Center through Oct. 30. The center has three exhibits on this: the Invitational Exhibit featuring 10 local artists who they selected to explore the theme of identity which Herring is a part of; the Community Exhibition where they accepted all works from adult artists of all experience levels; and the Youth Exhibition where they accepted all works from those under 18 years of age. The Public Works Art Center also plans to be open again on the evening of Third Thursday (Oct. 21), and will also have a book signing of “Black Music Is” with author Marcus Amaker (illustrated by Charleston artist Nathan Durfee) on Sat., Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Herring works in various mediums; however, his wood stamps of African (Ghana) symbols are a centerpiece of what he does such as one called "Ohene Aniwa," the symbol of beauty and vigilance, protection and security. Another one is "Nkurumah Kesee," which is the symbol of greatness and superiority.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO