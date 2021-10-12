Fantasy Baseball News

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleShane McClanahan Lit Up For Five Runs In ALDS Game 4 Loss. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan allowed five earned runs on five hits and one walk over 2/3 of an inning in Game 4 of the American League Division series 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision. The 24-year-old followed opener Collin McHugh and entered the game in the third inning. The 24-year-old allowed a hit to six of eight batters he faced, including serving up a three-run blast to Rafael Devers. McClanahan pitched on short rest for the first time this season and was removed after 28 pitches. The Rays left-hander had an impressive rookie campaign, owning a (10-6) record along with a 3.43 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 141 strikeouts over 123 1/3 innings in 2021. McClanahan will be a top-25 pitcher off the board in upcoming 2022 fantasy baseball drafts.

