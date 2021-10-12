Fall Migration Has Flown The Coop

Fall migration is well on its way at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station! I have banded two species of vireo so far this season—White-eyed Vireo and Red-eyed Vireo. Both species are utilizing the Protected Land as a stopover location during their long distance journeys to the Tropics. I am encountering mostly younger birds that hatched earlier this year. Young Red-eyed Vireos actually have brown eyes that will eventually turn red. Similarly, the young Whiteeyed Vireos I band have gray eyes that will gradually turn white. The bird pictured is a White-eyed Vireo. Males and females of this species have identical plumage, so the sex of this bird is unknown. The age of this bird was determined by several factors, including its wing coverts, degree of skull ossification and eye color.