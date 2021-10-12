Tribit XSound Go Review

Konami's original Metal Gear games were groundbreaking for their time and UnMetal is here to provide a comedic take on those classics. UnMetal stars Jesse Fox who's wrongfully imprisoned in a military compound and must escape. The story is told through Jesse explaining the events to an interrogation officer as well as someone who he's riding in a car with and he has the tendency to exaggerate and make stuff up which is often hilarious. Not only that, he'll occasionally recall what happened which presents you with options and whatever you pick, you'll have to live with so if you choose something that results in a daunting scenario materializing then you must deal with it. All of this comes together to make a hilarious campaign that's filled with great gags such as a moment that seems ripped straight from The Benny Hill Show. On top of that, everything is voiced which makes each moment funnier, especially with the Solid Snake sound-alike.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO