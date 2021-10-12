Tribit XSound Go Review
If you're in the market for an outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker that costs less than $50, you might have trouble choosing among the many options. The compact and waterproof Tribit XSound Go ($36.99) distinguishes itself with dual drivers that deliver actual stereo audio, even though a speaker this size is unlikely to provide any discernible separation. Regardless, the drivers—in combination with a passive radiator—produce clean audio at high volume levels. For a bit more money, however, the $59.99 Sony SRS-XB12 is also waterproof and delivers more impressive audio performance overall, remaining our Editors' Choice award winner.www.pcmag.com
Comments / 0