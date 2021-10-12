A New Tapas and Wine Bar is Coming to New Hampshire

This is right up my alley. I love driving and my wife loves looking out the window. When you drive through these bridges you can imagine the sound of horse hooves clip-clopping on the boards. Many of these covered bridges are in the town of Swanzey. Heading over to Keene, NH you can drive along Route 10 and make a left onto Matthews Road to cross Cresson Bridge which has been there since the 1790s. If you continue, find your way easily to Route 32 so you can take in the view and cross Carleton Bridge. Find Main Street so you can travel through Thompson Bridge. Check the area out at the link below for more info.

SWANZEY, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO