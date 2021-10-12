CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A New Tapas and Wine Bar is Coming to New Hampshire

By Jadd
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The announcement came down a few days ago -- there's going to be a delicious brand new eatery headed to New Hampshire in the next couple of months!. Luna Bistro promises to bring something completely different to Salem, New Hampshire -- something the town has never seen, and owner Kori Doherty is absolutely capitalizing on that fact in her branding. Touting itself as "Salem's first and only Tapas and Wine Bar," the headline surely isn't buried. Luna Bistro will be the first-ever restaurant to spotlight tapas, with the closest options being in Nashua, New Hampshire and Lowell, Massachusetts.

wokq.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Fall is the Perfect Time For a Tour of New Hampshire’s Covered Bridges

This is right up my alley. I love driving and my wife loves looking out the window. When you drive through these bridges you can imagine the sound of horse hooves clip-clopping on the boards. Many of these covered bridges are in the town of Swanzey. Heading over to Keene, NH you can drive along Route 10 and make a left onto Matthews Road to cross Cresson Bridge which has been there since the 1790s. If you continue, find your way easily to Route 32 so you can take in the view and cross Carleton Bridge. Find Main Street so you can travel through Thompson Bridge. Check the area out at the link below for more info.
SWANZEY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
97.5 WOKQ

Look out France, New Hampshire Could Be the Next Big Producer of Lavender

Will we be lining up for lavender cookies and lavender lattes soon? Only time will tell. According to concordmonitor.com Missy Biagiotti who owns the Pumpkin Blossom Farm in Warner, New Hampshire received a Value-Added Producer Grant from the government. That means that Biagiotti will be working full-time on creating lavender fields. Biagiotti wrote and applied for the grant herself, a huge undertaking. Most farms don’t have a full-time grant writer and Missy Biagiotti had some previous experience with grant writing so it worked out great.
WARNER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Good Food#Food Drink#New Tapas
97.5 WOKQ

Escape To Florida With Old Dominion

It’s been a hard year and you deserve a little vacation. Grab your bestie and jump on a plane for an escape to Florida with Old Dominion. We’re hooking you up with two tickets to their show in Hollywood, Florida plus $500 cash. And before you come to the show,...
FLORIDA STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This Unique Instagram Page Is Flooded With Unfinished Dunkin’ Cups

If your pet peeve is unfinished drinks, beers, or coffees, then this Instagram account is not for you. However, I do find it hard to look away and find it quite brilliant. Ask yourself this: how often have you walked or drove past a half-empty iced coffee and thought about what a waste it was? I've often wondered this myself. First of all, I'd like to know who's out here blowing money. I'm familiar with Dunks' prices and $3 adds up fast, my friends.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.5 WOKQ

I’m Convinced the 94.9 HOM Studio in Portland, Maine is Haunted

So, here's a little peek behind the curtain for you since you may not know -- there are actually two different studios that 94.9 HOM operates out of. There's obviously our home studio right in Monument Square inside of One City Center in Portland. But we also have a second studio that we are able to operate out of in a building that houses our sister stations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Private Island in Casco Bay, Maine Sells For $7 Million to Motivational Speaker

An 86-acre private island In Casco Bay has sold for $7 million to a popular motivational speaker from California. According to Maine Biz, the property was listed for just 48 days before it was bought by motivational speaker Ed Mylett. He got a deal at $7 million with the listed price was $10.5 million. Here's a quick video of one of Mylett's motivational speeches, "You Are Destined For Greatness."
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

When Will New Hampshire See its First Snow Fall This Winter?

Musing about the First Snowfall of the Season Already. I am musing about when we are getting snow already. Last year after the tree when up in Rochester we got a beautiful snowfall and it really put me in the mood for the holidays. Christmas, not Halloween. I was thinking back to a Halloween a few years ago when an unexpected snowfall hit when I was attending a Halloween party and chaos ensued. My wife had a thin costume, no coat, and was freezing. Based on the odds from climate.gov, I think we are safe this Halloween.
ROCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy