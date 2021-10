FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Investigators are trying to figure out why a man jumped out of a vehicle on Interstate 29 in Fargo. KFGO reported the 33-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle heading south on I-29 about 4:30 p.m. on Monday. He jumped out near an exit and was partially run over by the vehicle before he tried to leap over the overpass’ concrete guardrail.